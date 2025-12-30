Magical International Movies (MIM)

Ranking 2025's Pop Movies
For those of you substituting cocaine with fun movies, these are guaranteed tickets to dopamine. Read about 'Sketch', 'Dead Talents Society', 'The…
  Mike Hampton
Midwives (Dir Hnin Ei Hlaing, 2022)
An insightful sad look into a forgotten country.
  Mike Hampton
nothing, except everything. (2023)
A short, clever, meaningful movie about coming-of-age.
  Mike Hampton
The Phone Call (2013)
What would you do if you received this call?
  Mike Hampton
The efficiency amazes and delights me
How school lunches are made in Japan, a lesson in how to educate all kids.
  Mike Hampton
Rafea: Solar Mama (2012)
So often, men SUCK... and women are BEAUTIFUL.
  Mike Hampton
Penny Dreadful (2013)
Shane Atkinson's debut movie will get a weirdo following, so I dug back into his past to find his short movie gem starring a young Oona Laurence.
  Mike Hampton
The Black Tower (1987)
A psychological short horror movie by John Smith.
  Mike Hampton

November 2025

