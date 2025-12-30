Magical International Movies (MIM)
Ranking 2025's Pop Movies
For those of you substituting cocaine with fun movies, these are guaranteed tickets to dopamine. Read about 'Sketch', 'Dead Talents Society', 'The…
10 hrs ago
•
Mike Hampton
1
2
1
Midwives (Dir Hnin Ei Hlaing, 2022)
An insightful sad look into a forgotten country.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
1
nothing, except everything. (2023)
A short, clever, meaningful movie about coming-of-age.
Dec 28, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
3
1
The Phone Call (2013)
What would you do if you received this call?
Dec 23, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
1
The efficiency amazes and delights me
How school lunches are made in Japan, a lesson in how to educate all kids.
Dec 21, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
1
Rafea: Solar Mama (2012)
So often, men SUCK... and women are BEAUTIFUL.
Dec 14, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
3
Penny Dreadful (2013)
Shane Atkinson's debut movie will get a weirdo following, so I dug back into his past to find his short movie gem starring a young Oona Laurence.
Dec 7, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
2
The Black Tower (1987)
A psychological short horror movie by John Smith.
Dec 2, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
2
November 2025
Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
"What happens to the ones they take?"
Nov 27, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
3
A lesson in fortitude
A carpenter in Kurdistan carving prosthetic limbs for poor war victims.
Nov 25, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
4
Alternative Math (2017)
The USA doesn't add up!
Nov 23, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
2
Young@Heart (2007)
The show must go on...
Nov 18, 2025
•
Mike Hampton
3
